5 tweets for fundraisers for 3 May 2018

Five more tweets that should be of interest to fundraisers, plucked from the Twitter firehose. We’ve got a nudge, call to action lessons from a newspaper, an illustration of the ‘fundraising lifecycle’, and some thoughts on how people (you, me, supporters!) read text on screen.

1. Tomorrow is only a day away

Sometimes it is better to ask for a donation deferred, rather than an instant gift.

2. Fundraising lessons from The Guardian

Another example from The Guardian of how to combine outrage with practical support. Fundraising ideas and inspiration are available from many sources, not just other charities.

The @guardian fundraising to write more stories on gun violence. Showing us all how to react to public outrage with an ask. Very impressive. pic.twitter.com/qjF285K8D4 — Ben Swart (@benswart) February 26, 2018

3. Fundraising lifecycle?

Does the fundraising lifecycle offer a better model than the fundraising pyramid?

One of my busiest Tweets ever: story from the folks at https://t.co/oALW9eHbpt with the best schematic of the Fundraising Lifecycle I have ever seen (forget the pyramid).This is great and I have a blowup copy on my noticeboard over my desk.Please retweet & help our colleagues!!! pic.twitter.com/RQGwca4HiM — Fundraising World (@fundraisingAU) February 24, 2018

4. How do we read online?

Did you scan this page to reach this point? There are other ways that we read online – and that of course includes donors.

The five ways we read online (and what publishers can do to encourage the “good” ones) » Nieman Journalism Lab https://t.co/EnmNpKRjvt — Paul Bradshaw (@paulbradshaw) April 28, 2018

5. Top charities or just different charities?

Stories about “top 100 charities” have their value, but not if you then extrapolate them to all charities. The CEO of the Small Charities Coalition makes a plea.