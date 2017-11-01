Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

DCMS releases free digital toolkit for Local Charities Day

Posted by on 1 November 2017 in News
With just six weeks away, DCMS is encouraging charities to make the most of the event with a raft of free tools and ideas.

Local Charities Day takes place on 15 December, and the Department for , Culture, Media and Sport has released a digital toolkit including a range of logos that charities can adapt to fit their branding, posters and ideas including planning social media content, writing a guest blog for the DCMS website, and advice on using the #LocalCharitiesDay hashtag and signing ​up ​to ​the #LocalCharitiesDay ​Thunderclap.

There is also an interactive map showing the charities that are taking part and that local charities can add themselves to.

Last year saw the first Local Charities Day take place, with a range of activities across the country as well as free learning opportunities offered by the FSI, and matched giving from the government for Localgiving‘s Grow Your Tenner campaign in the run up to the day.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

