Salvation Army Trading Company partners with Intercity Technology to improve store experience

The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) has partnered with enterprise mobility and IT firm Intercity Technology to help it provide a better service in its new charity superstores and existing outlets.

Intercity Technology has provided an upgraded technical infrastructure for SATCoL’s two new superstores, as well as its existing 235-store retail estate, including new MPLS networks. This technology will help improve communication between stores, speed up the purchasing process and allow SATCoL to monitor the status of tills in every outlet.

The technology has so far been implemented in the charity’s Northampton superstore and its latest site in Banbury. Other superstore openings are planned with SATCoL expecting to roll the technology out further with them, and implement other new technology to enable it to gain insight into customer behaviour and offer a more personalised experience, as well as communicate with digital signage.

Through the partnership, the charity’s entire retail estate now also offers Wi-Fi for customers, staff and volunteers, and receives constant support from Intercity Technology’s dedicated team. Two contact centres at its headquarters have also been equipped with Intercity’s communications solution Touch Technology. This helps boost efficiency across its clothing collection points, merchandising and music arms contact centre by consolidating all forms of communication and collaborative tools into one user-friendly platform.

John Woods, Project Delivery Manager at The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, said:

“Knowing that a number of our systems were outdated and not compatible we had been looking to find the right solution to propel us into the next phase of our retail venture. “With Intercity’s MPLS networks, rapid connectivity and innovative Touch Technology platform, we’re able to bridge the gap between all of our stores, allowing us to function as one business. It has helped to create an integrated approach to reinvigorating the retail experience for our customers, particularly as we open our more high-end superstores across the country.”

Lee Hull, Executive Director at Intercity Technology, said: