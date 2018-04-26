Over £500k of food donated through Donate Food with Ocado

Ocado’s food matching scheme Donate Food has now given the equivalent of over £500k to food banks in the UK.

Donate Food with Ocado launched in 2014 and sees every pound given by customers matched by at least £2 worth of groceries to food banks. Under the scheme, customers can add a specified amount, either £2.50, £5 or £10, to their online trolley as a donation towards groceries for food banks, which Ocado then matches, giving products worth the total amount to food banks.

The food banks specify what items they need by providing Ocado with regularly updated shopping lists, such as fresh vegetables, tea bags, or loaves of bread, and receive only these items.

From December 2014 to November 2017, Ocado customers donated £261,195 with Ocado matching it with food worth £522,390, and weighing 90 tonnes.

In addition, Ocado currently works with 17 Food Partners to help minimise its food wastage, including food banks and charities, as well as animal parks and other organisations. Last month it revealed that its total food waste figure was just 0.02%: 1 in 6,000 items. It redistributed 2,200 tonnes of food to its partners in 2017, including independent food banks close to its Customer Fulfilment Centres, such as Ediblelinks in Warwickshire and DENS in Hertfordshire, which then redistribute food to individuals and families in need, or to community groups.