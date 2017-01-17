Tesco Community Food Connection scheme reaches 5m meals milestone in a year

Tesco’s food surplus redistribution initiative, Community Food Connection, has helped serve five million meals to more than 3,300 community groups and charities since its launch less than a year ago, according to the retailer.

The scheme is run in partnership with FareShare and FoodCloud, and links charities and community groups to their local Tesco stores through an phone app, which lets them know if there is surplus food available at the end of each day.

The scheme is running in more than 900 Tesco stores, and work is underway to roll it out to a further 1,800 convenience stores.

Charities benefiting from the initiative include The Ace of Clubs in Brixton, which helps homeless people in South London and uses it to provide hot meals, The Bethel Christian Centre in Dagenham, which regularly provides meals to unemployed, retired or isolated people in the local community, and Mission Trinity in Goole, East Yorkshire, which provides food to people that are struggling or homeless in the local community.

Charities and community groups interested in registering for Community Food Connection, can do so on the FareShare site.

Matt Davies, UK and ROI CEO at Tesco said:

“It’s great to see the difference Community Food Connection is making in providing charities and community groups with much needed food that would otherwise go to waste. We know we still have more to do to achieve our target that no food safe for human consumption goes to waste in our UK operations, but this milestone represents important progress.

Main image: Mission Trinity community food project at Trinity Methodist Church, Goole, East Yorkshire.

