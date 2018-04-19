New trustees for the Institute of Fundraising with three more sought

The Institute of Fundraising has announced two new trustees to join its Board.

Claire Rowney, Executive Director of Fundraising at Save the Children and Rohan Hewavisenti, interim Chief Operating Officer at WWF-UK, have both been co-opted for an initial three-year period.

Claire Rowney’s co-option to the Board takes effect immediately. She replaces Tim Hunter who stood down from the IoF Board in January ahead of taking up a new role with the World Food Programme in Rome.

Rohan Hewavisenti will join the Board in July when Helen Elliott comes to the end of her second term as a trustee and treasurer of the Institute.

Amanda Bringans, Chair of the Institute of Fundraising, said:

“I am delighted that Claire and Rohan will be joining the Institute’s board of trustees. They are both highly respected and experienced leaders and will bring their own unique perspectives to an already strong trustee board.”

Claire Rowney commented:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at IOF as a trustee. As fundraisers in the UK, we have one of the best jobs in the world and we are lucky to have an active and respected community of peers. The Institute has done a fantastic job over the years of bringing us together and of helping shape the sector and what governs our work – I am very much looking forward to being a part of this ongoing work and to championing fundraising as a sector for a long term and fulfilling career.”

Rohan Hewavisenti said:

“Over the 20 years I’ve worked in charities I’ve really enjoyed working with fundraisers, finding it both challenging and rewarding. Our sector is going through huge change at the moment and with a growth mindset I look forward to shaping innovations in fundraising so that charities can carry on doing their valuable work.”

Two thirds of the IoF board are elected by the membership and up to one third can be co-opted to add complimentary skills, experience and knowledge.

The IoF is currently seeking applications within its membership for three further trustee vacancies. Further details of how to apply are available on the IoF website and the closing date for applications is midday on Friday, 27 April 2018.

New trustees elected by members will be announced at the IoF AGM on 2 July.