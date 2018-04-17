Sportswear & promo items on offer in Scimitar competition

Following its 2017 launch, custom sportswear specialist Scimitar is again offering charities the chance to win over £2,000 towards their next sportswear and promotional item order.

The Charity Giveaway competition gives UK registered charities the opportunity to win £2,019 towards sportswear and promotional items.

Adam Church-Millward, Marketing Manager for Scimitar, said:

“After a high number of entries to last year’s competition and a hugely positive reaction to the campaign, we’re delighted to be launching it again in 2018. This competition is not just for existing clients of ours. It’s an opportunity for UK-registered charities of all sizes and budgets to enter the competition for the chance to win a prize that will enhance their fundraising efforts for 2019.”

No purchase is necessary to take part, and charities can enter online with the giveaway closing on 6 August. The winning charity will be drawn from random and announced by 31 August.

Last year, over 500 charities entered Scimitar’s inaugural competition, with Starlight Children’s Foundation winning £2,018 towards its next order.