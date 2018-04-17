Sportswear & promo items on offer in Scimitar competition

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 17 April 2018
Following its 2017 launch, custom sportswear specialist Scimitar is again offering charities the chance to win over £2,000 towards their next sportswear and item order.

The Charity Giveaway gives UK registered charities the opportunity to win £2,019 towards sportswear and promotional items.

Adam Church-Millward, Marketing Manager for Scimitar, said:

“After a high number of entries to last year’s competition and a hugely positive reaction to the campaign, we’re delighted to be launching it again in 2018. This competition is not just for existing clients of ours. It’s an opportunity for UK-registered charities of all sizes and budgets to enter the competition for the chance to win a prize that will enhance their fundraising efforts for 2019.”

No purchase is necessary to take part, and charities can enter online with the giveaway closing on 6 August. The winning charity will be drawn from random and announced by 31 August.

Last year, over 500 charities entered Scimitar’s inaugural competition, with Starlight Children’s Foundation winning £2,018 towards its next order.

