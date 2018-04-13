Fundraising conference for Scotland’s heritage sector takes place this month

A fundraising conference for organisations across Scotland’s heritage sector takes place in Edinburgh later this month.

Inspiring Fundraising: A National Heritage Conference is on Thursday 26 April, featuring a range of speakers and workshops aimed at challenging and inspiring attendees to share ideas and think more creatively about their fundraising methods. 200 people working and volunteering across the Scottish heritage sector are expected to attend.

Speakers will include Lucy Gower, author and founder of innovation consultancy Lucidity, who will lead a practical session challenging attendees to think creatively and adapt their fundraising methods to fit with the future. There will also be contributions from Adam Pinder, Head of Fundraising at the John Muir Trust, and fundraising expert Richard Radcliffe who has almost 30 years’ experience in legacy fundraising.

The full programme of speakers for the day will represent a range of Scottish heritage organisations and communities from across the country, and include case studies on Scottish heritage projects including Da Lightsome Buoy sculpture project (pictured) and Friends of Starbank Park project.

The conference marks the conclusion of the four-year Resourcing Scotland’s Heritage training programme for people working and volunteering in the Scottish heritage sector. Led by Arts & Business Scotland with Archaeology Scotland, Built Environment Forum Scotland, greenspace Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland, the programme has delivered fundraising training and advice to 804 individuals from more than 519 heritage organisations throughout Scotland since being set up in 2014.

The conference also coincides with the European Year of Cultural Heritage, which aims to celebrate Europe’s diverse cultural heritage across Europe, at EU, national, regional and local level.

Carl Watt, Head of Programmes at Arts & Business Scotland, said:

“Arts & Business Scotland has been very proud to be able to support such an important sector over the past four years with the Resourcing Scotland’s Heritage training programme. As the programme draws to a close, we wanted to celebrate that success with a special conference. “Our intention is to create a legacy of knowledge and learning resources that the sector can continue to draw on in the years ahead. Arts & Business Scotland remains committed to providing ongoing support to heritage organisations across Scotland by offering a range of networking opportunities and training covering everything from fundraising to governance. In so doing, we want to ensure that Scotland’s world class heritage sector is suitably equipped to take full advantage of future opportunities for development and growth.”

The delegate rate for the conference is £60 per person with a reduced rate of £100 for two individuals attending from the same organisation. Travel bursaries are also available for those travelling outwith the central belt. Full details and an online booking form, are available online.

Main image: Da Lightsome Buoy. Credit: Jo Chapman