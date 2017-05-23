Volunteers sought for 2017 Scottish Fundraising Conference

The Scottish Fundraising Conference is seeking volunteers for its 2017 event, which takes place on the 3rd and 4th of October in Glasgow.

Volunteer duties include helping with speaker liaison, registration, managing sessions, typing up feedback forms, assisting with housekeeping, promoting membership, and assisting delegates. In return they receive free entry to both days of the Scottish Fundraising Conference, the opportunity to attend selected sessions on a range of fundraising topics and issues, experience in team work and event management, and a reimbursement of travel expenses.

The deadline for applications is 28th July, and the conference takes place at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Volunteer applications are now open #ScotConf17! Want to get involved? Head to https://t.co/VvlYASab4a for more info. #proudfundraiser — IoF Scotland (@IoFScotland) May 22, 2017

Other opportunities for volunteering at conferences include becoming a session leader at the International Fundraising Congress, which takes place in Holland in October, and helping at the at IoF Fundraising Convention in July.

