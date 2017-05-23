Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Volunteers sought for 2017 Scottish Fundraising Conference

Posted by on 23 May 2017 in News
0 Comments
Scottish Fundraising Conference 2017
Volunteers sought for 2017 Scottish Fundraising Conference

The Scottish Fundraising Conference is seeking for its 2017 event, which takes place on the 3rd and 4th of October in Glasgow.

Volunteer duties include helping with speaker liaison, registration, managing sessions, typing up feedback forms, assisting with housekeeping, promoting membership, and assisting delegates. In return they receive free entry to both days of the Scottish Fundraising Conference, the opportunity to attend selected sessions on a range of fundraising topics and issues, experience in team work and event management, and a reimbursement of travel expenses.

The deadline for applications is 28th July, and the conference takes place at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Other opportunities for volunteering at conferences include becoming a session leader at the International Fundraising Congress, which takes place in Holland in October, and helping at the at IoF Fundraising Convention in July.

215 total views, 215 views today

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!