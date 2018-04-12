Most Influential in fundraising survey returns

Fundraising Magazine is once again inviting nominations for its Most Influential in fundraising survey.

The survey, which had run annually for a number of years before being rested for 2017, is designed as a light-heard “snapshot of those who are making a name for themselves in the world of fundraising”.

It is back for 2018 “by popular demand” according to Civil Society, which publishes the magazine. In previous years it has consisted of a top 50 list, but this year the most influential has been reduced to the top 25. Similarly, in past years readers could submit up to 10 names: this year it is down to three, with the option of adding an explanation as to why they are being nominated.

The poll is open for four weeks from today. The list will be published in the July print edition of Fundraising Magazine and online. This typically coincides with the Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention in London, the largest conference for fundraisers in the UK.

The poll results are often analysed for what they say about the fundraising sector, or at least about those in the sector who make nominations. The female v male ratio (in a sector in which 77% of roles are taken by women, according to Dr Beth Breeze), the consultancy v charity fundraiser ratio, and the diversity or lack of it.

The poll has experienced efforts to hijack it to make a particular point. ‘The Donor’ was the winner in 2009. In other years, winners have included Joe Saxton, Richard Taylor and Mark Astarita.

Stephen Cotterill, editor of Fundraising Magazine, noted the opportunity afforded by the poll to highlight changemakers. He said: “It would be great see some new faces make it onto the list this year. Who is driving the diversity agenda? Who is forging innovation? Who are the upcoming stars making a real impact? Remember, this a public vote so you can help push the reset button on fundraising and shine the spotlight on those who are forcing change.”

The Most Influential 2018 poll closes on 10 May 2018.