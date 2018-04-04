£1million available for education & learning projects through Edge Grant Fund

The Edge Foundation has launched the latest funding round of its £1million Edge Grant Fund.

Awards of up to £100,000 are available through the Edge Foundation’s fund for projects that build on proven models of success or test new approaches to education and learning. Projects must also support Edge’s plan for education and focus on technical and professional learning and skills shortages in the UK.

They must also address in detail at least one of the funding themes:

Improve the design and delivery of engaging and relevant Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance

Support the development of Project Based Learning (PBL) and associated profound employer engagement

Support the development of a 14-19 curriculum which integrates both academic and technical/professional subjects

Support the development of innovative approaches to higher education at levels 4, 5, and 6

Ways to measure the performance of technical education.

The Edge Foundation awarded 12 grants in 2017, to projects ranging from £100,000 to The Studio Liverpool for its Digital Entrepreneurship Network, to £80,000 to the Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education to develop its Business Ambassadors Programme addressing the skills gap in construction in Lincolnshire.

Jane Samuels, Edge’s Head of Projects and Partnerships, said:

‘This is an opportunity for FE colleges and other educational and not-for-profit institutions to secure significant funding towards projects and initiatives which can deliver real impact in their area, equipping young people with skills for 21st century jobs and boosting local economies.’

The closing date for applications is midday on 3 May 2018.