Charities invited to bid for school holiday enrichment programme funding

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi has launched a £2m Holiday Activities and Food Research Fund to help organisations research ways of supporting disadvantaged families during the school holidays.

Charities and other organisations across the country are now invited to apply for a share with the funds to go towards exploring how best to help the most disadvantaged children to benefit from healthy meals and enriching activities. Organisations that receive funding will be encouraged to work across a number of regions, or in partnership with other experts.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

“I encourage charities and expert organisations across the country to apply to take part in this exciting programme to help us better understand children’s current access to healthy meals and enriching activity during the school holidays. “We want every child to reach their potential and healthy meals and activities can contribute to their development and improved attainment. “Academic standards are rising and there are now 1.9 million more children in schools rated good or outstanding than in 2010. We are building on this by supporting the country’s most disadvantaged children, including through free school meals and the up to £26million investment I announced last week to kick-start or improve breakfast clubs in at least 1,700 schools.”

The Holiday Activities and Food Research Fund follows the announcement in January that the government would undertake initial research in 2018 followed by a targeted pilot programme in the 2019 Easter and summer holidays.

The fund’s bid round opened on 28 March 2018 and will close on Wednesday 18 April 2018. There will be a separate bidding process for participation in the 2019 Easter and Summer pilots. Organisations can bid for the funding on Contracts Finder.