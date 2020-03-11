Further £8m available to help with EU Settlement Scheme applications

A further £8 million of funding has been announced by the Home Office to help vulnerable EU citizens apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.

The EU Settlement Scheme was launched in March 2019. Except in a few cases, EU citizens and their family members need to apply if they want to live and work in the UK after 30 June 2021. So far it has seen more than 3.2 million applications and nearly 2.9 million granted status.

Last year, the Home Office awarded £9 million of funding to 57 charities across the UK to help vulnerable EU citizens with their applications, and has now announced that funding will continue.

Charities and local authorities can bid for this further funding to provide face-to-face, online and telephone support to vulnerable people across the UK with their applications, such as legal support, caseworker services or general advice as either individual or group sessions.

The 57 charities currently funded by the Home Office will have their funding extended until the end of June 2020, to allow their work to continue during the bidding process for this round.

The bid process will begin shortly and more details will be announced in due course.