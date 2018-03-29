First Digital Code of Practice for charity sector announced

Sector bodies including NCVO, ACEVO, and Small Charities Coalition are to collaborate on a new digital code of practice for charities.

The aim of the Charity Digital Code of Practice will be to make digital more accessible to charities of all sizes by helping to develop their skills and increase their take up of digital activity. It will also aim to create a level playing field for all organisations by increasing motivation and confidence, and to make charities more accessible for beneficiaries, create new opportunities for funders to engage with digital, and enhance collaboration across the sector.

It will include best practice guidelines and will be free to access with versions for small as well as large organisations.

The Charity Digital Code of Practice is due to launch at the end of the year. Funded by Lloyds Banking Group and the Co-op Foundation, it is being developed by a steering group of charity leaders in consultation with the wider sector. This will be chaired by Zoe Amar, founder of Zoe Amar Digital, with representatives from organisations including ACEVO, The Small Charities Coalition, the NCVO, Office for Civil Society, and the Charity Commission.

The consultation will open this summer with the sector also invited to share their views now using the hashtag #charitydigitalcode.

According to latest Lloyds Bank’s UK Business Digital Index, more than 100,000 charities do not have basic digital skills, while the number of charities with low digital capabilities has grown from 12% to 16%, and 50% of charity leaders lack confidence in introducing digital change. Zoe Amar Digital’s latest Charity Digital Skills Report also shows that the majority of charities (69%) cite their board’s digital skills as low or having room for improvement.