Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Closing date for Tampon Tax funding imminent

Posted by on 23 January 2018 in News
0 Comments
Closing date for Tampon Tax funding imminent

The deadline for applications for the latest round from the Tampon Tax ends at midnight this Sunday, 28 January.

The Tampon Tax Fund aims to support projects that improve the lives of vulnerable and disadvantaged and girls across the UK, and £15m is available through this round. As well as charities that support and girls, projects that aim to reduce drug and alcohol abuse and engage excluded and vulnerable through sport are also encouraged to apply.

Applications should be for £1million or more and be from organisations that can deliver impact across their chosen category and across multiple regions in one or more of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

All grants from this round of funding may be provided for one or two year projects. All activities must be delivered and funds must be spent by March 2020.

Information on the criteria for applying, and the application form is available here.

1 total views, 0 views today

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />