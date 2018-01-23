Closing date for Tampon Tax funding imminent

The deadline for applications for the latest round funding from the Tampon Tax ends at midnight this Sunday, 28 January.

The Tampon Tax Fund aims to support projects that improve the lives of vulnerable and disadvantaged women and girls across the UK, and £15m is available through this round. As well as charities that support women and girls, projects that aim to reduce drug and alcohol abuse and engage excluded and vulnerable women through sport are also encouraged to apply.

Applications should be for £1million or more and be from organisations that can deliver impact across their chosen category and across multiple regions in one or more of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

All grants from this round of funding may be provided for one or two year projects. All activities must be delivered and funds must be spent by March 2020.

Information on the criteria for applying, and the application form is available here.

