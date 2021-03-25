Funding up to £1.46m available through Google.org Impact Challege

The deadline for applying to the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls is coming up, on 9 April.

The Google Impact Challenge supports organisations helping women and girls turn their economic potential into power: from programmes addressing systemic barriers to economic equality, to those cultivating entrepreneurship, developing financial independence, and more.

Google has committed $25 million, and selected charitable initiatives will receive up to $2 million each (£1.46m), as well as opportunities for mentorship and additional support.

The Challenge is open to any not-for-profit charity, other not-for-profit organisation, public or private academic or research institution, or for-profit social enterprise company with a project with an explicit charitable purpose. Specifically, projects must create pathways to prosperity for women and girls or empower them to reach their full economic potential.

More information and application details are available here.

Main image: Tonny Mafole from Pixabay