Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Funding up to £1.46m available through Google.org Impact Challege

Posted by on 25 March 2021 in News
0 Comments
Funding up to £1.46m available through Google.org Impact Challege

The deadline for applying to the .org Challenge for and Girls is coming up, on 9 April.

The Google Impact Challenge supports organisations helping women and girls turn their economic potential into power: from programmes addressing systemic barriers to economic , to those cultivating , developing financial independence, and more.

Google has committed $25 million, and selected charitable initiatives will receive up to $2 million each (£1.46m), as well as opportunities for mentorship and additional support.

The Challenge is open to any not-for-profit charity, other not-for-profit organisation, public or private academic or institution, or for-profit company with a project with an explicit charitable purpose. Specifically, projects must create pathways to prosperity for women and girls or empower them to reach their full economic potential.

More information and application details are available here.

 

Main image:  Tonny Mafole from Pixabay

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />