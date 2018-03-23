Principality Building Society raises over £300,000 for Welsh charities

Principality Building Society has raised over £300,000 for three Welsh charities over the past two years. Home wins by the Welsh rugby team in the 2018 Six Nations boosted the total by £30,000!

Principality has now donated £100,000 to each of three charities:

Llamau , a leading homelessness charity in Wales

, a leading homelessness charity in Wales Cancer Research Wales

School of Hard Knocks, which uses sport to help disadvantaged Welsh communities.

Home win-win

These totals include £30,000 donated by the building society for a home win in the 2018 Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales forward Cory Hill said: “It’s great to know that every game we have won has meant Principality donated £10,000 to these very deserving charities. After meeting and speaking to the charities I know just how much it means to them and allows them to help the people across Wales.”

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Customer Officer at Principality, said: “We know how much our Members love their rugby and the national team, so it was great to see Wales make home advantage count with victories in the Six Nations, meaning further donations to our charities from the Society.

Principality staff raised funds for the three charities through various challenges, including a night walk to the Snowdon summit and sleeping rough for a night in Cardiff.

Ms Haines added: “I’m immensely proud of the way we continue to support charities, and it has been totally inspiring to see colleagues go the extra mile in taking part in events and making very kind donations. We raised a lot of money in two years and I know this money means a huge amount to our charity partners and will make a significant contribution to their activities on the ground all across Wales, and to the vulnerable people they help.

Formed in 1860, Principality is Wales’s largest building society, and the sixth largest building society in the UK. It has 53 branches and 18 agencies in Wales and the borders. It has assets of over £9 billion.

Photo: Top row – Wales rugby internationals Scott Baldwin, Rhys Patchell and Cory Hill

Bottom row – Wendy Collie and Jenna Lewis, Llamau, Julie-Ann Haines, Principality, Dr Lee Campbell, Cancer Research Wales and Catryn Grundy, School of Hard Knocks