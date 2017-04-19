Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Jewson offers £250k in Building Better Communities 2017

Posted by on 19 April 2017 in News
1 Comment
Building materials supplier Jewson is once again offering £250,000 in prizes for the Building Better Communities competition. 

Building Better Communities 2017 enables deserving causes and tradespeople that make a difference in their local areas to win a share of a £250,000 total prize fund.

 

Regional prize doubled

For this year’s campaign, Jewson has doubled the regional prize fund to £200,000.

This is open to applications from improvement projects across , and Wales. Community groups can all apply for help with renovations large or small, with applications for building materials of between £500 and £10,000.

In addition, one project will receive a top prize of £50,000 for materials and labour.

Trade Hero

 

This year Jewson has added a new category for ‘Trade Hero’. This celebrates construction workers who carry out the behind the scenes tasks in their community that often go unnoticed.

The winner will receive £50,000 worth of building materials, to enable them to complete a worthy community project.

The deadline for entries and nominations to Building Better Communities is 5th May 2017.

 

  • And the winners are…

    – Trade Hero –

    Addam Smith has been crowned winner of the Trade Hero category, and will now receive £50,000 worth of building materials to complete a community renovation project. Addam Smith and his ‘Band of Builders’ helped to transform the home of their friend, Keith, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In his memory, the team now has plans to help others by extending the scheme nationwide.

    David Thomas, a Plasterer from Stafford, was named runner-up in the category and has been awarded £10,000 worth of building materials. David and his family set up the Little Laura charity after his other daughter passed away, and he has spent the past year working with Marshlands Special School to build a sensory garden in her memory.

    The Trade Hero category was introduced to the 2017 awards to celebrate those in the construction industry who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make their communities better places to live.

    – Grand region prize –

    Farms for City Children has been awarded a grand regional prize of £50,000 worth of materials and labour, while the 23 other community projects have won prizes of up to £10,000 worth of materials for renovation and new build projects.

    The 26 winners were invited to an awards ceremony at the University of Nottingham on Wednesday 5th July where celebrity architect, George Clarke, presented the prizes.

    George Clarke commented: “I’ve been so impressed with the projects and amount of causes helped over the past few years, so it’s been an honour to have supported the Building Better Communities competition from Jewson. The funds donated will help the groups and charities make huge improvements to their buildings and, ultimately, make a difference to the communities of today and of the future.”

    The competition was launched in March 2017 and saw the prize fund doubled for its third year. More than 2,000 entries were submitted and, with the help of Jewson employees and suppliers, the number was narrowed down to a shortlist of 42. This was then put to a public vote and, following further judging, Jewson announced the winners.

    Mark Rayfield, Jewson CEO, said: “When we launched the Trade Hero category, we knew that we’d see some inspiring stories emerge. Addam and David both work tirelessly to help people around them, and we’re proud to be supporting their work.

    “We know there are community groups doing great work up and down the country, and they all deserve to be given a much-needed helping hand. We’re glad that we’ve been able to give them some of the resources they need to continue improving the lives of people around them.”

    This year the competition was supported by a number of Jewson partners, including Velux, Norbord, Marshalls, Polypipe, Recticel, Tarmac and British Gypsum.

    To see the full list of winners, visit: http://www.buildingbettercommunities.co.uk

