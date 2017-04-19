Jewson offers £250k in Building Better Communities 2017

Building materials supplier Jewson is once again offering £250,000 in prizes for the Building Better Communities competition.

Building Better Communities 2017 enables deserving causes and tradespeople that make a difference in their local areas to win a share of a £250,000 total prize fund.

Hi @howardlake We're giving away £250K worth of building materials to community groups and projects. RT and share! https://t.co/LzV9ROVAl9 pic.twitter.com/FL6iJFRQir — Jewson (@Jewson) April 19, 2017

Regional prize doubled

For this year’s campaign, Jewson has doubled the regional prize fund to £200,000.

This is open to applications from improvement projects across England, Scotland and Wales. Community groups can all apply for help with renovations large or small, with applications for building materials of between £500 and £10,000.

In addition, one project will receive a top prize of £50,000 for materials and labour.

Trade Hero

This year Jewson has added a new category for ‘Trade Hero’. This celebrates construction workers who carry out the behind the scenes tasks in their community that often go unnoticed.

The winner will receive £50,000 worth of building materials, to enable them to complete a worthy community project.

The deadline for entries and nominations to Building Better Communities is 5th May 2017.

