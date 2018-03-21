Communications company teams up with Autism NI

Northern Ireland company Atlas Communications has launched a charity partnership with Autism NI to raise funds for individuals and their families living with autism.

Employees of the Belfast-based company selected the charity from a shortlist of five and will be working closely with the team at Autism NI throughout 2018 to aid their services, including their helplines, professional training and their Family Support Groups held across Northern Ireland.

Sarah-Jayne Cassells, Autism NI Corporate Fundraising Manager said: “We are looking forward to the year ahead with all monies raised helping us to continue to provide life-changing services for the 30,000 individuals living with the daily challenges of Autism in Northern Ireland.”

Richard Simpson, Atlas Managing Director added: “We not only want to raise as much vital funds as we can through the partnership, but to also use this as an opportunity to raise awareness and educate our staff and customers on the affects autism can have on individuals and their families.”

Atlas Communications has been providing businesses with a range of tailored, end to end, communications solutions for over 30 years. In recent years the family-owned company has been committed to helping the local community, raising thousands of pounds and building awareness of other charities including MS Society, Diabetes UK and Simon Community.

To kick off the partnership Atlas will be supporting the charity’s ‘Making Sense of Autism’ campaign throughout Autism Awareness Month in April, followed closely by taking the plunge & abseiling 120 feet down one of Belfast’s most iconic buildings, the Europa Hotel, at the end of May.

Austism NI raises money mainly through running events such as treks, grants and donations. In 2017 income for the charity was £840,000.