Who’s moving? March appointment round-up

Here are six of the sector’s recent or upcoming moves, from trustees to newly created roles, and new heads of marketing and fundraising.

New Director of Grants for Lloyds Bank Foundation

Lloyds Bank Foundation has announced the appointment of Harriet Stranks as Director of Grants. Stranks, formerly Director of Grant Making North and Wales at the Foundation will take on responsibility for a grant-making portfolio of around £16m per annum in her new role. She has been a pivotal member of the senior leadership team for five years, overseeing its grant making in the North of England and Wales. As Director of Grants she will be responsible for the Foundation’s 12-strong team of regionally based Grant Managers, as well as the central Service Delivery Team.

Dr Philip Goodwin to join RNLI as trustee

The RNLI has provisionally recruited Dr Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive of VSO, to join the organisation as trustee. His appointment is subject to validation by the organisation’s Council Members at the Annual General Meeting in July. Dr Goodwin will also join the RNLI’s International Advocacy Special Interest Group which supports the charity’s work to build drive policy initiatives to tackle drowning as a global issue.

London’s Air Ambulance appoints new Director of MarComms

London’s Air Ambulance has announced the appointment of Louise Robertshaw as its new Director of Marketing and Communications. Robertshaw joins London’s Air Ambulance from Guide Dogs, where she spent nine years as Head of Communications and Campaigns. London’s Air Ambulance has revamped its marketing and communications functions, bringing the two teams together under one directorate for the first time. Robertshaw’s is a new role designed to focus on strategy and take the charity forward over the next three years.

Two new trustees for Heart of England Community Foundation

Heart of England Community Foundation has welcomed author, speaker and business founder Jude Jennison and financial services specialist Daniel Worthing as new trustees. Jennison is founder of Leaders by Nature, which offers a way of developing leadership by working experientially with horses and is the author of Leadership Beyond Measure. Worthing is an investment manager at Brooks Macdonald, in Leamington, and has worked in financial services since 2011. The two will be using their business expertise to support the charity.

Picture: Daniel Worthing, Heart of England Community Foundation CEO Tina Costello, Jude Jennison and Foundation Chairman Phil Ewing.

Jo Wallis joins Butterwick Hospice as Head of Marketing & Fundraising

Butterwick Hospice has appointed Jo Wallis as its new Head of Marketing and Fundraising.

Jo Wallis joins Butterwick Hospice as Head of Marketing & Fundraising

The Butterwick Hospice has appointed Jo Wallis as its new Head of Marketing and Fundraising. Wallis joins from Traidcraft, where she has spent almost 30 years, joining it as mail order assistant in 1990 and progressing to become Sales and Marketing Manager.

Gary Roberts joins The Dystonia Society as Head of Fundraising & Communications

New Head of Fundraising & Communications for The Dystonia Society

Gary Roberts has joined The Dystonia Society as Head of Fundraising and Communcations. Roberts has worked with a range of organisations including Butterfly Conservation, the Woodland Trust, British Dragonfly Society and Moray Sports Foundation and is also currently a board director of TSI Moray.