Tesco Mother’s Day cards feature colleague stories to raise funds for CRUK

Tesco colleagues are sharing their stories on Mother’s Day cards for the first time to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The cards are available in selected stores across the UK, and highlight how colleagues have been personally affected by cancer, and why they take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The cards are priced between £2-£3 and are on sale in 400 Tesco stores until 12 March. They are designed by Hallmark. 14p from every card sold will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Sandra Petrie (main image, second left) and Kerry Coles are two Tesco colleagues who have shared their experiences on the Mother’s Day cards this year. Petrie works in Tesco’s Aberdeen Extra store and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 while Coles works in Tesco’s Loughborough Extra store and has raised £10,000 for Cancer Research UK. She has lost a number of relatives and friends to cancer, including her mum.

She said:

“The reason I want to share my story is because, although I have lost loved ones to this disease, the money that has been raised over the years has increased survival and over the last 40 years it has doubled. Knowing my story will be on the cards fills me with pride.”

Jane Lawrie, Tesco Group Communications Director, said:

“By featuring our colleagues’ stories on our Mother’s Day cards, we hope to support those affected by the disease and help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK, so a big thank you to everyone who buys a card.”

2018 is the 17th year Tesco has supported Race for Life, raising over £40m for charity since the partnership began.

Three more Mother’s Day gifts with a donation to charity:

Lidl is also raising funds for charity this Mother’s Day. It is donating 25p from every sale of its £4 Wonderful Mum bouquet to NSPCC.

BuyaGift has partnered with Breast Cancer Care for Mother’s Day. This year, it has committed to donating 25% of the purchase price of its Afternoon Tea with Bubbles, Superwoman and Indulgent Pamper Treat Smartboxes to the charity from 19 February to 11 March.

Flying Flowers is donating 15% of every sale of its £29.99 Mother’s Day Hero flowers to Help for Heroes.