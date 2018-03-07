Coastal Communities Fund open for applications

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has announced that round five of the Coastal Communities Fund is now open, with £40 million available for projects from April 2019 to end of March 2021.

The Coastal Communities Fund supports the economic development of coastal communities by promoting sustainable economic growth and jobs, Funding goes to projects over £50,000 that will ultimately lead to regeneration and economic growth whilst directly or indirectly safeguarding and creating sustainable jobs.

There are currently two separate funding rounds. These are a ‘fast track’ early round for revenue projects only, which some funding will be available for in 2018 to 2019. Stage one for this round has a closing date of 2 April. The second is the main funding round, for which funding will be available from 1 April 2019. Stage one for this has a closing date of 30 April.

Stage one is the expression of interest, following which the Ministry will identify projects that strongly fit the programme aim, outcome and priorities. Applicants invited to Stage 2 will complete a fuller application form, and a business plan.

Since the start of the Fund in 2012, the Ministry has awarded grants to 295 projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to a value of £174 million. According to the Ministry, these projects are forecast to deliver 18,000 direct and indirect jobs, and help attract over £316 million of additional funds to coastal areas.

In 2015, it was announced that the Fund was to be extended to 2020/21, with at least £90 million of new funding available across the UK for the period 2017/18 to 2020/21. This is Round 5, which covers the period 2019-20 to 2020-21.

Further information and application forms are available on the .Gov site.