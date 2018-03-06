Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Giftcoin partners with Charity Checkout

Posted by on 6 March 2018 in News
0 Comments
Giftcoin partners with Charity Checkout

Blockchain currency has partnered with charity payment provider Charity Checkout to make the payment system available to its 2,000 charity clients.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, CEO of Charity Checkout, is joining the Giftcoin team as an advisor. The partnership ensures that the has a significant route-to-market from its launch.

Giftcoin’s token sale opens to the public on 20 March. Accepting payments via and Ethereum (with a minimum investment of 0.25 ETH), the Giftcoin team are aiming to raise $10m in six months to build and deliver their full system. Advanced whitelisting is required for the public sale.

The team behind Giftcoin is a combination of entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and blockchain enthuasiasts.

The dozen initial charity partners that are testing the service include English Heritage, Grief Encounter, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Best Beginnings and Enhance the UK.

 

WATCH: Jon Duschinsky on Giftcoin

 

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />