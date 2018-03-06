Giftcoin partners with Charity Checkout

Blockchain currency Giftcoin has partnered with charity payment provider Charity Checkout to make the payment system available to its 2,000 charity clients.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, CEO of Charity Checkout, is joining the Giftcoin team as an advisor. The partnership ensures that the cryptocurrency has a significant route-to-market from its launch.

Giftcoin’s token sale opens to the public on 20 March. Accepting payments via Bitcoin and Ethereum (with a minimum investment of 0.25 ETH), the Giftcoin team are aiming to raise $10m in six months to build and deliver their full system. Advanced whitelisting is required for the public sale.

The team behind Giftcoin is a combination of entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and blockchain enthuasiasts.

The dozen initial charity partners that are testing the service include English Heritage, Grief Encounter, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Best Beginnings and Enhance the UK.

WATCH: Jon Duschinsky on Giftcoin