Donorfy is listed on Microsoft AppSource marketplace

Fundraising database and charity CRM Donorfy is the first charity fundraising CRM to be listed on the Microsoft AppSource directory for business applications.

Microsoft AppSource is an app marketplace for Microsoft products. It helps enterprise users find and gauge software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps from Microsoft and its partners which can help customers’ businesses “to perform, compete and operate more efficiently”.

Donorfy was added to the marketplace following a validation and certification process.

Donorfy is based on the Microsoft Azure platform, so it can be integrated with other Marketplace apps and services on Azure, such as Flow and LogicApps. As a result users can use it to automate and integrate activities with apps such as Twitter, Google G-Suite and MS Office. Donorfy’s REST API makes integration beyond the Azure environment an option too.

Launched in 2015 by charity technology experts Robin Fisk and Ben Brett, Donorfy is available to all UK charities. While many smaller charities use Donorfy, the company has also launched features using Microsoft services that are designed for larger charities. These include data visualisations with Microsoft Power BI and scalability with OwnAzure.

Microsoft sponsorship

Another benefit for charity users of Donorfy being based on the Microsoft Azure platform is that they can qualify for up to $5,000 per year in sponsorship from Microsoft. This would help one or more charities using Donorfy to learn how to take advantage of powerful Azure tools.

Robin Fisk, Founder and CEO at Donorfy said: “We’re delighted to partner with one of the biggest names in tech to make it even easier for charities across the UK and beyond to find Donorfy. The Microsoft Azure platform on which Donorfy is built means that as well as being easy to use and affordable for smaller charities, Donorfy has true strength and scalability required by larger organisations. Our AppSource listing is confirmation that Donorfy has the quality and integration capabilities that sets it apart from the rest.”