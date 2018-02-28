East Anglian Air Ambulance introduces fingerprint technology for regular giving

East Anglian Air Ambulance is introducing fingerprint technology as a way for people to sign up to regular giving via their smartphones, without the need to fill in forms to do so.

The charity is replacing one-off card payments with recurring Apple Pay and Google Pay subscriptions, enabled by mobile proximity payments platform Thyngs.

East Anglian Air Ambulance is launching the new fundraising method to participants in its Only The Brave mud challenge in March. As part of the campaign, custom-printed stickers embedded with the Thyngs proximity technology will be added to around 1,700 medals. When tapped or scanned with a smartphone, these will prompt people to join the weekly lottery, setting up an ongoing monthly subscription using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or stored card details. The charity is hoping medal winners will also encourage friends and family to use the technology to sign up for the lottery.

Neil Garner, Founder and CEO of Thyngs, said:

“Regular gifts and direct debits on a mobile phone are a complete pain for the average smartphone user. They simply won’t tolerate all the form-filling, so conversion rates are almost non-existent. By applying our technology that uses Apple Pay and Google Pay to charity lotteries, supporters can now set up a recurring donation with just three taps, creating a perpetual subscription and providing their contact details with just a fingerprint.”

Carolyn Causton, Head of Direct Marketing and Supporter Insight for EAAA, said:

“Our lottery is a key source of income, so we are always looking for ways to innovate. When it comes to the digital donor who does everything on a smartphone, Thyngs’ solution was the obvious choice and we are delighted to be one of the first to use it.”

Thyngs introduced the technology earlier this year. It lets people make instant donations via their phone or mobile device by scanning a special Thyngs QR code. These can be added to anything from posters and leaflets, to stickers, staff, volunteer badges, and more.