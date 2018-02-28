Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Christmas Challenge awards winners announced

Posted by on 28 February 2018 in News
0 Comments
Christmas Challenge awards winners announced

Aurora Orchestra has been crowned the winner of the 2017 Big Give Challenge Awards, after its Big Give campaign beat its £15,000 target by raising over £44,000.

The Awards received over 100 applications and recognise the best performing of the hundreds of charities that take part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge each year.

In first place, Aurora Orchestra received £3,000, followed by £2,000 for South London Cares in second place, and £1,000 for Friends of Ibba Girls School, South Sudan, which took third place. Other awards included Small Charity Award, won by Junction 42, UK Charity Award, won by Action for M.E., and Supporter Engagement Award, which went to East African Playgrounds. Each won £1,000.

Sir Alec Reed CBE, Founder of , chaired the panel. He said:

“The winners are excellent examples of charities going above and beyond to create compelling and inspiring campaigns to help them maximise the fundraising opportunity offered by the Christmas Challenge. We want to celebrate their hard work and creativity and the Reed Foundation is pleased to award additional funds to all of the Christmas Challenge Award winners to support their important work.”

The Christmas Challenge 2018 will run from midday on #GivingTuesday (27 November) to midday on Tuesday 4 December. Applications will open on Monday 21 May and charities can register their interest on the site.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />