Christmas Challenge awards winners announced

Aurora Orchestra has been crowned the winner of the 2017 Big Give Christmas Challenge Awards, after its Big Give campaign beat its £15,000 target by raising over £44,000.

The Awards received over 100 applications and recognise the best performing of the hundreds of charities that take part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge each year.

In first place, Aurora Orchestra received £3,000, followed by £2,000 for South London Cares in second place, and £1,000 for Friends of Ibba Girls School, South Sudan, which took third place. Other awards included Small Charity Award, won by Junction 42, UK Charity Award, won by Action for M.E., and Supporter Engagement Award, which went to East African Playgrounds. Each won £1,000.

So proud that our #ChristmasChallenge17 for our schools' programme has won top prize in @BigGive awards! Huge thanks to all of you who donated, helping us bring live music to more children from all backgrounds! Congrats to all the amazing winning charities https://t.co/Yk8ewc2SLm pic.twitter.com/xtsMZTRHdH — Aurora Orchestra (@auroraorchestra) February 16, 2018

Sir Alec Reed CBE, Founder of the Big Give, chaired the panel. He said:

“The winners are excellent examples of charities going above and beyond to create compelling and inspiring campaigns to help them maximise the fundraising opportunity offered by the Christmas Challenge. We want to celebrate their hard work and creativity and the Reed Foundation is pleased to award additional funds to all of the Christmas Challenge Award winners to support their important work.”

The Christmas Challenge 2018 will run from midday on #GivingTuesday (27 November) to midday on Tuesday 4 December. Applications will open on Monday 21 May and charities can register their interest on the site.