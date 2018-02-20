This year’s Local Hero campaign to launch on April 1

Localgiving has announced that its first campaign of the year, Local Hero, will run again this April, launching on the first of the month.

Each year, Local Hero highlights the ideas and feats of local charity fundraisers. The campaign asks people to set up fundraising pages and try to raise as much money for their cause as possible between 1 April and 30 April. During this time, every active fundraising page on Localgiving will be eligible to take part.

All participating fundraisers will be ranked on the Local Hero leaderboard according to the number of unique online donors who sponsor their page. There will be a number of prizes awarded at the end of the campaign for the top fundraisers, with the winner receiving a £1,000 donation for their chosen cause.

Ahead of Local Hero, Localgiving is running a series of free webinars to help people make the most of the campaign.

During these webinars, its Charity Training and Engagement Manager will provide fundraising advice on a range of topics. The webinars will be take place on 28 February, 7 March, 15 March and 20 March. All webinars start at 1.30 pm.

During Local Hero 2017, 340 fundraisers raised over £122k for 189 local charities and community groups across the UK. The winner of the campaign, Adam Curtis, secured 261 unique sponsors, raising over £2,000 for The Russell School plus an extra £1,000 in prize money.