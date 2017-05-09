Localgiving’s Local Hero campaign raises over £122k for local charities

This year’s Local Hero campaign by Localgiving, the online giving platform for local charities and community groups, has raised over £122,000.

The campaign ran throughout April and is designed to highlight the difference that individual fundraisers can make to the causes in their own communities.

Fundraisers compete during the month to reach the leaderboard and secure prize money for their chosen cause. This year 340 fundraisers took part on behalf of 189 local charities and community groups, and the top 20 have won £5,000 in prizes.

Fundraising challenges ranged from marathons to boat races and digital detoxes.

Local Hero 2017 champion

The winner of this year’s Localgiving campaign was Adam Curtis, who ran the London Marathon for the Russell School in Richmond. He raised over £3,500 from 261 supporters, and has won £1000 in prize money.

He said: “The competition was great fun for all those involved and really engaged our whole school community in some fundraising. Our lovely small school is being rebuilt so the sponsorship and £1,000 prize will go towards the new playground and outdoor learning space. It will be fantastic to reward the children for their patience by making the space great for them”.

One-day matched giving opportunity

Localgiving is offering another matched giving campaign opportunity next month.

On Thursday 22nd June, the platform will be doubling single donations made to its members pound for pound by up to £25. This one-day match fund takes place on Fundraising Day, part of Small Charity Week 2017.

WATCH: Localgiving’s Online Fundraisers 101

403 total views, 403 views today