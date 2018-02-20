Designer doghouses to raise funds for Blue Cross

Architects, artists, designers and celebrities have come together to design some dream doghouses that will be displayed in London and then auctioned off in aid of Blue Cross.
BowWow Haus London is a fundraising and creative collaboration between Blue Cross, American not-for-profit organisation Outdoor Arts Foundation and photographer Drew Gardner.
Over 75 one-off designs will go on show at central and east London venues from 19 March to 26 April, including St Pancras International, and will then be available to buy at a charity gala auction in London on 26 April or via online bids.
Those involved in designing their idea of a dream doghouse include Zaha Hadid Architects, Yelo Architects, DLM Architects, mosaic artist Ivan Djidev and designers Denizen Works Ltd.
Matt Cull, Deputy Director of Fundraising at Blue Cross said:
“We are already seeing illustrations and mock-ups of some of the kennels and are very excited about them coming to life and appearing in London. We are delighted so many talented architects and designers have taken part and the range going on display will be very varied, from the chic and minimalist to kennels ablaze with colour. Blue Cross helps thousands of pets, from hamsters up to horses, every year and we are delighted that this exciting project will also help the many pets needing our help.”
