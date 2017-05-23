Sea Shepherd launches Pollutoys to raise awareness of plastic waste

Ocean conservation charity Sea Shepherd is using a range of soft toys to educate preschool children about the dangers of plastic waste to sea birds and animals, and encourage donations.

The Pollutoys range has been created for Sea Shepherd by toy designer Andrea Vida, and comprises eight animals and birds handmade by Vida including Penny the penguin, Waldo the walrus, Martha the manta ray, and Darla the dolphin. Each one is a plush soft toy with a pocket in their stomach full of items of plastic waste such as cutlery, bags, cups, and bottles also made out of textiles. Each toy also comes with a short story explaining how they got sick and how children can help them.

The toys support Sea Shepherd’s campaign to stop plastic pollution by teaching preschoolers to protect the oceans and understand the dangers of plastic waste. They are currently being used as an educational tool by CompaNanny, Orange Panda, and Magnolia Kindergarten in the Netherlands and China. The Pollutoys site also directs s people to donate to Sea Shepherd online.

IKEA has also used soft toys to raise funds for charity with its Play for Change campaign, which last year saw children’s toy designs made into actual products sold in its stores to help vulnerable children. The funds raised went to six non-profit organisations running projects in countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East to fund the creation of safe spaces for vulnerable children to play.

