Barber raises over £3,700 in 5 days with Donate™ for Mayor’s Fund for London

A community barber in London has raised £3,715 for the Mayor’s Fund in five days with Donate™’s contactless donation technology.

Barber Streisand, located in Exmouth Market, partnered with the Mayor’s Fund for London to donate one week of takings to the charity to provide healthy food to children through its Kitchen Social campaign. With most customers paying for their haircuts and beard trims by contactless card, the barber needed a way of donating that used similar technology.

DONATE™ provided Barber Streisand with a contactless tap+DONATE™ donation box so that customers could make a donation of the price of the cut. The contactless donation box provided a direct route for the donations to reach the Mayor’s Fund for London. Explanatory material was also available to explain the initiative to customers and how their donations would provide an immediate benefit to the local community.

A total of £3,715 was donated over the five days, with an average donation of £25.

Ellie Pamphilon, owner of Barber Streisand said:

“We wanted to give back to the community and the Mayor’s Fund for London provided us with a charity that would resonate with our customers. All but two customers donated their haircut to the Fund and without contactless, the preferred method of payment, we would not have collected a quarter of this amount. The tap+DONATE™ solution and customer service has been brilliant. They’ve provided us with a 360 solution and we will definitely work with them again.”

Customer, Ian Watts, said:

“I don’t usually carry much cash and always pay for my haircuts on card, so having the card machine available made this a really simple and convenient way to donate the full price of my haircut to the Mayors Fund.”

Patzi Shepperson, Head of Development at the Mayor’s Fund for London said: