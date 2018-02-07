N Ireland fundraising regulator appointed

The Fundraising Regulator in the UK has appointed its first representative for Northern Ireland.

Walter Rader OBE was appointed last month and has over 40 years experience across a range of public, voluntary and community sector organisations, including appointments as director, chief executive and accounting officer.

He was also recently on the board of the Charity Commission NI, and was Director of Big Lottery Fund in Northern Ireland. The Fundraising Regulator and Charity Commission NI last year signed a memorandum of understanding for a working relationship between the two bodies.

Rader will serve for three years from January 2018.

Last June the Fundraising Regulator announced that it would take over responsibility for fundraising regulation in Northern Ireland after a consultation and advertised for a representative from Northern Ireland.