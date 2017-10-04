Fundraising Regulator and Charity Commission for Northern Ireland sign MOU

The Fundraising Regulator and Charity Commission for Northern Ireland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a working relationship between the two bodies.

The Memorandum will see staff from the Fundraising Regulator and the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland co-operate with each other and aims to promote a common understanding of responsibilities, working procedures, legal powers and constraints. The two bodies will work together on relevant investigations and policy issues.

This is the sixth Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Fundraising Regulator in the last year. Previous agreements have been signed with the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Institute of Fundraising, the Higher Education Funding Council for England and the Scottish Fundraising Standards Panel.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:

“We are delighted to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland. The Memorandum reflects our desire for continued collaboration and consistency, ensuring that charities across Northern Ireland are adhering to ethical fundraising.”

Frances McCandless, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland said:

“The Memorandum is aimed at supporting both regulators to work together to ensure strong, effective and proportionate oversight of the charity and voluntary sector in Northern Ireland. We look forward to collaborating with the new Fundraising Regulator, as well as encouraging charities in Northern Ireland to adhere to best practice in their fundraising activities.”

