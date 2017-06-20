Fundraising Regulator to oversee charity fundraising In Northern Ireland

The Fundraising Regulator for England and Wales will take on the responsibility for fundraising regulation in Northern Ireland, the organisation’s chief executive Stephen Dunmore has announced.

“I am delighted that, following NICVA’s consultation, charities in Northern Ireland have committed to excellent standards of fundraising by supporting the Fundraising Regulator and the Code of Fundraising Practice,” said Mr Dunmore.

He added that he looked forward to working with the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland (CCNI) and Northern Ireland charities. He said they will shortly recruit a Board member for Northern Ireland by open competition.

The decision of the Fundraising Regulator has been welcomed by NICVA Chief Executive, Seamus McAleavey.

He said: “We established a Working Group and carried out a full consultation on the issue and concluded the Fundraising Regulator, already established in England and Wales, was the best option for a voluntary regulation scheme in Northern Ireland.”

The announcement was also welcomed by CCNI who had worked with NICVA throughout the consultation. Chief Commissioner Tom McGrath said it is important for public trust and confidence in charities that funds are properly raised and complaints can be dealt with in a way that is straightforward and easy for the public to use.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising, and Neil Irwin, chair of the IoF’s Northern Ireland committee also welcomed the decision.

445 total views, 35 views today