Grow the Game seeks under-represented groups for funding

Grow the Game is looking to support clubs that want to start women and girls teams and disability teams with its next round of grants.

A £1.5m investment by the Football Association, Grow the Game first launched in 2010 and offers grants to help to reduce the costs associated with starting new grassroots football teams. It provides £1,500 available for each team that a club creates, to cover costs such as FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; and also football kit and equipment through a bespoke voucher.

The application window for Grow the Game applications is now open and closes on Thursday 29 March. Clubs seeking more information on the programme should contact their local County FA or visit the Football Foundation website.

Brandon Coleman, England Blind footballer, said:

“By recognising areas of the game where playing opportunities are really limited, and focusing on developing them by providing funds that could make all the difference, Grow the Game plays a big part in making sure that football in England is open and accessible for all.”

In addition, male teams of under-17s and upwards that already exist will soon be able to apply for support from The FA’s new retention-focused scheme, called Retain the Game, which will offer £1m to successful applicants and launches in April. It will allow open-age male teams to apply for financial support to aid their continued participation in the game.

Last year the Grow the Game programme supported:

2,047 new teams

10,016 female footballers

18,941 male footballers

7,407 new coaching qualifications

As well as Grow the Game, the Football Foundation delivers the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund on behalf of the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England. Since 2000, the Foundation has supported over 15,000 grassroots projects worth more than £1.4bn.

Main image: Official opening of new 3G pitch at Belper Leisure Centre, Derbyshire. Picture by Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd