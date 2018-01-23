Edinburgh Culture Fund to benefit 10 arts organisations

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and City of Edinburgh Council have announced this year’s beneficiaries of the city’s Culture Fund.

Ten arts organisations in Edinburgh will benefit from a share of £50,000 from the city’s fund in 2018, which is supported through a pilot partnership launched last year between the City of Edinburgh Council and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which announced it would give out £1m to arts and services charities last year.

The beneficiaries, announced 22 January, are Nutshell Theatre, Magnetic North, Drake Music Scotland, Creative Electric, Tin Crate, Tortoise in a Nutshell, DanceBase (National Centre for Dance), Curious Seed, Art Walk Porty and Imaginate.

Each project will receive funding to support the costs of new work development during 2018. The grants were made possible through the support of the Tattoo, which made a contribution to the Council’s pre-existing Fund as part of its £1m contribution to various arts and service charities. Since it began in 1950, the Tattoo has donated more than £10M to charitable causes.

Beneficiary Nutshell Theatre will receive a grant of £7,968 towards the creation of a new community theatre production, ‘Come Bowling’, developed by award-winning Edinburgh playwright Morna Pearson. Magnetic North has been granted £5,000 to develop ‘Lost in Music’, a new piece of music-theatre for family audiences in collaboration with North Edinburgh Arts Centre.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said:

“It is no secret that local authorities are operating in a climate of reduced public funding, yet this unique partnership with the Tattoo has enabled us to boost the level of support on offer from the Council to the city’s emerging artists. We are very thankful for the Tattoo’s generous charitable support and excited to see such a vibrant range of artistic activity in the city.”

1 total views, 0 views today