Caroline Gardner designer bag to raise funds for Meningitis Now

Designer Caroline Gardner has partnered with Jutexpo, the world’s biggest supplier of reusable jute bags, to produce a new shopping bag in aid of Meningitis Now. The bag will be available exclusively at Waitrose.

The bags are made from juco, a blend of jute and cotton, and feature a unique design. They will be available for sale in Waitrose stores across the country in February 2018.

The bags will cost £5 each, with 50p from each sale going to Meningitis Now.

SEE ALSO: Waitrose offers five gourmet meals to community groups (17 November 2017)

Caroline Gardner is a stationery and gift designer. Her designs now stretch across a wide variety of product categories, including paper, accessories and lifestyle.

Personal link with meningitis

Caroline Gardner has supported the Meningitis Now for 15 years, and has raised over £100,000 for it through the sale of her Christmas cards.

Caroline and Angus Gardner had a personal experience with the illness when their then six-month-old son Sebastien contracted Meningococcal Septicaemia. Thankfully he recovered and the family has been involved in fundraising ever since.

Caroline Gardner X Meningitis Now

The Caroline Gardner X Meningitis Now juco bag design was inspired by one of Caroline’s designs for the SS18 collection, called Green Dreamer. The abstract floral print on the shopper is complemented by the bold orange stripe in the gusset which can double up as beach bag.

Caroline Gardner said: “We are so pleased to have been able to help bring this bag to the market. Meningitis Now is a fabulous charity and I feel sure that the new Green Dreamer print will help build upon the success that these fabulous reusable bags enjoy in Waitrose.”

Sam Turner, compliance director of Jutexpo, said: “We are delighted to be supplying these wonderfully-designed bags which are not only raising money for such a good cause but are encouraging shoppers to reduce their plastic bag use and help the environment.”

The company operates to the Jutexpo Standard, a set of the 10 key elements it considers to be the minimum when it comes to ethical and technical standards, awards and credentials.

1 total views, 0 views today