UK Aid Direct launches first Twitter & LinkedIn pages

DFID challenge fund UK Aid Direct launches on and LinkedIn for the first time today (22 January).

The channels will support potential and existing grant holders, and provide information for anyone interested in the delivery of the UK’s development priorities through the fund.

UK Aid Direct will share information and news from the fund, updates from DFID and progress towards achieving the Global Goals, as well as grantee and beneficiary stories and learning materials through the pages.

The UK Aid Direct Twitter handle is @UKAidDirect and the LinkedIn company page can be found at: www.linkedin.com/company/uk-aid-direct/.

UK Aid Direct is DFID’s five-year, £150 million challenge fund designed to support the UK’s commitments to achieving the Global Goals. It is DFID’s main funding channel for small and medium sized civil society organisations (CSOs), with available for UK and international CSOs working to reduce poverty overseas.

The three grant types currently available are:

 

