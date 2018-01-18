DonorVoice offers free digital giving workshop with Queen Mary University of London

DonorVoice is holding a one-day research workshop on charitable giving in a digital age in partnership with Queen Mary University of London.

The workshop is free and will take place on 20 April at the university. DonorVoice aims to present new research findings and discuss the effects of online solicitations in charitable giving. The event will bring together researchers and practitioners interested in the causes and effects of charitable giving and how they are influenced by online and offline communications.

It also aims to share research findings and discuss the directions for future research, to provide networking opportunities and the chance to showcase work, and to offer the opportunity for researchers and practitioners to collaborate and develop research agendas with direct implications for charitable giving in a digital age.

DonorVoice is also looking for speakers for the event, and is seeking case studies in any aspect of charitable giving with a special focus on digital giving, as well as conceptual talks describing and discussing particular challenges faced.

Areas of interest include:

The effect of online vs. offline donation solicitations on people’s motivation to give to charity

Emotional and cognitive mechanisms underlying charitable giving

Overload effects of online donations requests

The role of nudging, anchoring and default options for increasing charitable giving

Places can be booked by emailing Charlie Hulme at chulme@thedonorvoice.com, and summaries of up to 500 words of proposed talks should also be emailed to the same address by 28 February.

The event is funded by the Marketing Interactions and Consumer Behaviour research group in the School of Business and Management at Queen Mary University of London.

