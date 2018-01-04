Networking group for Kent fundraisers announced

A new networking and learning group for Kent fundraisers is launching this month.

The Fundraisers in Kent group will offer informal and free events where fundraisers can attend to share and learn from each other. The group will be open to both fundraisers and consultants.

The group has been set up by Beth Upton, who runs Money Tree Fundraising, the fundraising consultancy.

She has set up the Fundraisers in Kent Facebook group to help coordinate timings, locations and topics for the group. If you are not on Facebook then you can contact Beth directly for updates on the group and its meetings.

Beth welcomed fundraisers from further afield, saying: “You don’t have to live in the county to join but the activity will be taking place in Kent.”





UK Fundraising’s Fundraising Camp takes place in Canterbury at the University of Kent on 11 January 2018. Join us.

