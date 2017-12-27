Corporate partnership round-up for the end of December 2017

Here are a few more of the corporate:charity partnerships that have come to our attention this month, with a variety of businesses providing support to a wide range of charities.

Key Travel & Village by Village

Key Travel has announced the completion of a two-year fundraising initiative to finance the construction of a new primary school in a remote Ghanaian village. The school, previously destroyed in a storm, is part of an ongoing infrastructure project managed by Key Travel’s charity partner Village by Village. With support from the company’s employees, customers and airline travel partners, Key Travel has raised £19,000 through the two-year charity partnership. An international travel management company. Key Travel has helped clients including Oxfam and Save the Children with their travel requirements for more than 35 years.

Gilson Grey & Cash for Kids

Staff at Scottish legal firm Gilson Grey have collected over 2,000 toys and other presents for the annual Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign. Earlier this year a group from the firm also abseiled from the Forth Rail Bridge and raised over £3,000 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, and raised £82,450 at its third annual ‘GRACE Banquet’, a black tie event with more than 300 guests from across the Scottish business community, for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity (GCHC).

HowDidIDo & Prostate Cancer UK

Golfers from more than 1,000 HowDidIDo golf clubs have helped to raise over £31,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. Between April and September, golfers donated a minimum of £5 to participate in the inaugural HowDoWeBEATit grand final, won by Middlesex golfer John Loffler. They had their best scores on all 18 holes at their golf course logged by the HowDidiDo system, with the top 16 golfers treated to two days of golf, a night’s stay at the resort’s five-star accommodation, and a winner’s presentation and dinner, when officials from HowDidiDo handed over a cheque for £31,100 to Prostate Cancer UK. 4,586 golfers registered with Drumpellier GC, in Coatbridge, near Glasgow, topping the contributor list with £230 donated.

Bank of Ireland UK & Alzheimer’s Society

Bank of Ireland UK staff have taken part in a 22,000 step challenge to raise money and awareness of the 22,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland. The bank began a two-year partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in March, and this has already seen it donate £50,000, which will help Alzheimer’s deliver services such as the Side by Side programme.

Tonik Energy & WellChild

For every successful referral sign up, Tonik Energy is giving £100 to children’s charity, WellChild, with the aim of raising £100,000 for the charity, which it says is double that of any competitor. The refer-a-friend sign up started on Wednesday​ ​6 ​December and continues over the Christmas period in what Tonik Energy says will be the first of many planned activities to raise money for WellChild in the long term.

North Gas Networks & Community Action Northumberland

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) won the Community Initiative of the Year category at this year’s Utility Week Awards for its Warm Hubs initiative. A community project, in partnership with Community Action Northumberland, it aims to help residents facing the misery of fuel poverty, isolation and loneliness. The hubs provide warm, friendly places, staffed by volunteers, where customers living in vulnerable situations, usually in areas that aren’t connected to the gas network, can go to socialise, get warm, have a hot meal and access information, advice and referrals to relevant support. 20 Warm Hubs are now thriving in Northumberland and more than 1,000 residents attend each week during the winter months. The self-sustaining scheme has also attracted around £750,000 in funding from external sources and 200 volunteers have been trained to support.

Livingston Designer Outlet & Barnardo’s Scotland

Livingston Designer Outlet has supported Barnardo’s Scotland once again with its Giving Tree. The tree was decorated with a selection of gift tags relating to ages and genders of children that receive support from one of the Barnardo’s Scotland Services. Shoppers looking to donate a gift could take a tag from the Giving Tree and then hand an unwrapped present into the Customer Information Desk until 17 December. All presents donated by shoppers were to be delivered to children and families in time for Christmas Day. Last year more than 300 gifts were donated through the Giving Tree scheme.

