Christmas Day to see special charity Thank You Britain TV spot from WPN Chameleon

WPN Chameleon has created a special TV spot thanking the public for supporting its charity clients this year, to air on Christmas Day afternoon.

The 60-second TV spot will air at 3.40 pm in the middle of a Celebrity ‘Come Dine With Me’ on More4.

Featuring footage from some of the agency’s fundraising clients – Salvation Army, Oxfam, ActionAid, UNICEF, Children’s Air Ambulance, The Children’s Trust, Orbis and NSPCC – the spot is supporting the charities for free, and was made with the help of Martin Clunes who donated the voiceover, and MiMedia and Channel 4, which donated the airtime.

The voiceover says that on this Christmas Day, WPN Chameleon’s charities have one thing to say: thank you, because while it has been a tough year at home and abroad, when help was desperately needed, the public came through.

Vicky Reeves, Deputy CEO at WPN Chameleon, said:

“This year, we thought we’d like to say Thank You not only to the British public for supporting the charities we work for, but also for the outstanding work done by our clients in 2017.”

The spot is backed up with fully integrated digital support including a landing page and Twitter Cards, reflecting the DRTV Plus concept launched by WPN Chameleon earlier this year.

1,637 total views, 452 views today