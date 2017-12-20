Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How to give to charity safely at Christmas – Charities Regulator in Ireland

Posted by on 20 December 2017 in News
0 Comments
How to give to charity safely at Christmas – Charities Regulator in Ireland

The is advising the general public to check the Charities Register as the first step when it comes to donating safely to charities this .

“Christmas is a very important time for charities when it comes to raising funds for their work,” Charities Regulator Chief Executive John Farrelly said.

“We want to ensure that people can donate to registered Irish charities and have some peace of mind. Checking the Charities Register should be the first step,” he added.

The Charity Register provides information on charities, including who the charity benefits and where it operates.

The Charities Regulator in Ireland has advised members of the public to consider taking these steps before donating:

  • Check the charity name, logo and registered charity number that appear on any collection leaflets;
  • Ensure any fundraising materials have clear contact and registration details for the charity;
  • Check that the person collecting the donation has official identification and has a permit to collect in that particular area;
  • Ask if the collector knows what the charity does and can give examples of its work;
  • Do not provide your personal, credit card or online account details unless you know it is a trusted source;
  • If you think that there is something wrong, contact the charity directly and alert them to your concerns.

The for England and Wales, the Northern , and the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator all periodically offer advice on safer charitable giving, usually at religious festivals such as Ramadan and Christmas, and in response to major emergency appeals or events like the Olympic Games.

503 total views, 503 views today

Tags:, , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />