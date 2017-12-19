Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Tickets on sale for I Wish I’d Thought Of That 2018

Posted by on 19 December 2017
Tickets for SOFII’s annual fundraising ideas-sharing event ‘I Wish I’d Thought Of That’ are now on sale.

sees 18 fundraisers present the fundraising idea they wish they had thought of. They have up to seven minutes each in which to do so. At the end of the inspiring event, the audience is invited to vote on the best presentation.

IWITOT takes place again at Amnesty International in London’s Shoreditch on 18 January.

IWITOT 2017 was packed

IWITOT 2017 packs them in at Amnesty International

 

Speakers this year include:

  • Kathryn Holloway
  • Owen Watkins
  • Carol Akiwumi
  • Mark Astarita
  • Daryl Upsall

As in previous years, three talented ‘up-and-coming’ fundraisers will also present, having benefited from mentoring and support from more experienced fundraisers and presenters.

A year ago the audience was treated to a well-known fundraising director dressed as Father Christmas riding a ‘contactless reindeer‘.

 

I wanted to fall in love with fundraising again - I did. (Postcard comment)

IWITOT can be inspiring…

Ken Burnett who, with the help of Open’s co-Founders James Briggs and Tim Longfoot, created the event seven years ago said: “This weird word we’ve created, IWITOT… It’s of course an acronym for I Wish I’d Thought of That. But it’s come to mean fast-paced, sparkly, concise creative lessons from fresh speakers each given just seven minutes to inspire. It means the best young talent, live on stage, airing and sharing what they believe is just great. It means electric, contagious passion and tons of learning from and for fundraisers of all sorts, in great causes large and small. Be there!”

All proceeds from ticket sales are donated to SOFII, the online library of fundraising case studies.

 

 

