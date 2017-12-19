Tickets on sale for I Wish I’d Thought Of That 2018

Tickets for SOFII’s annual fundraising ideas-sharing event ‘I Wish I’d Thought Of That’ are now on sale.

IWITOT sees 18 fundraisers present the fundraising idea they wish they had thought of. They have up to seven minutes each in which to do so. At the end of the inspiring event, the audience is invited to vote on the best presentation.

IWITOT takes place again at Amnesty International in London’s Shoreditch on 18 January.

Speakers this year include:

Kathryn Holloway

Owen Watkins

Carol Akiwumi

Mark Astarita

Daryl Upsall

As in previous years, three talented ‘up-and-coming’ fundraisers will also present, having benefited from mentoring and support from more experienced fundraisers and presenters.

A year ago the audience was treated to a well-known fundraising director dressed as Father Christmas riding a ‘contactless reindeer‘.

Ken Burnett who, with the help of Open’s co-Founders James Briggs and Tim Longfoot, created the event seven years ago said: “This weird word we’ve created, IWITOT… It’s of course an acronym for I Wish I’d Thought of That. But it’s come to mean fast-paced, sparkly, concise creative lessons from fresh speakers each given just seven minutes to inspire. It means the best young talent, live on stage, airing and sharing what they believe is just great. It means electric, contagious passion and tons of learning from and for fundraisers of all sorts, in great causes large and small. Be there!”

All proceeds from ticket sales are donated to SOFII, the online library of fundraising case studies.

