Charity Christmas appeal round up 2017

In the week before Christmas, here’s a reminder of some of this year’s charity appeals.

Save the Children

Save the Children encouraged people to wear a Christmas jumper in support of the charity for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day, which took place on 15 December.

RSPCA

This Christmas the RSPCA is telling the story of abandoned soft toy puppy Woody, who is thrown out with the rubbish before being rescued by the charity. According to the RSPCA Woody represents all the animals that the RSPCA cares for, from exotic pets, horses and small animals to dogs, cats, rabbits and everything in between. The ad features a cover of Simply Red’s Stars, which people can also buy with all profits going to the charity.

Age UK

Age UK’s No one should have no one appeal shows how, for 1.4 million older people, Christmas isn’t a special day and just passes them by as they spend it alone. It asks people to support the charity so it can be there for people all year round.

Heart Research UK

Heart Research UK’s ad asks people to support Sing for your Heart, its social media campaign that asks people to Sing, Donate, and Nominate; for the charity to help it help more people like Jaxon, the star of the ad, who nominates Boyzone, who also feature in the ad asking people to get involved.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Christmas ad highlights the work the charity does in helping the homeless, the elderly and poor and vulnerable people at this time of year. It asks people to give £19, which will provide a box filled with food and modest gifts for a family in need.

Centrepoint

Centrepoint’s Christmas campaign features Abi who explains how she became homeless after her mum died because of problems with her dad, and finally got a safe place to sleep at the charity. It asks people to help it support the 9,200 homeless young people it helps every year.

Shooting Star Chase

Shooting Star Chase’s First Christmas ad shows what Christmas is like for families who have recently lost someone, through the story of a heartbroken dad for whom it is the first Christmas without his son and how he and the rest of his family come together to support each other.

PDSA

PDSA’s Christmas ad features a young girl telling the story of how the PDSA helped save her dog Cooper after he was hit by a car, and asks people to donate £5 to help it treat the thousands of pets it sees every year that have been involved in life-threatening accidents and need emergency treatment.

WWF

WWF’s Just Like Us ad focuses on the global illegal wildlife trade from the perspective of an elephant, revealing the loss it feels when it sees its herd attacked and killed by poachers for their tusks. The appeal asks for donations to help fund the WWF’s work worldwide, including bringing down the illegal wildlife trade.

NSPCC

The NSPCC is tackling sexual abuse with its Christmas appeal, which juxtaposes the joy and magic usually associated with Christmas with the experience of a child who is being sexually abused and suffering in silence.

Main image credit: © TIME BASED ARTS / WWF-UK

