Santander becomes a Force for Good for children’s charities with Star Wars competition

Santander is donating £50, split between two children’s charities, for every Star Wars photo and video re-enactment people create and upload to a dedicated website.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in the UK this week (15 December), the bank has pledged to be a Force for Good, and is giving £25 to Barnardo’s and £25 to Together for Short Lives for each upload. It will donate up to £250,000 split between the charities in the campaign which is supported by former F1 World Champion Jenson Button and Star Wars actor and Barnardo’s supporter Warwick Davis.

The campaign invites people grab their smartphone, film a clip or take a photo and upload it to www.santanderforceforgood.co.uk to be displayed on the site. Button and Davis have also filmed their own Star Wars clip.

Santander is also giving entrants the chance to win a family holiday to Skellig in Ireland: a key location used in the film, and is giving away three Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery boxes every week to the creators of its favourite entries.

The campaign will run across the UK until 22 December.

Javed Khan, Barnardo’s Chief Executive said:

“This is a really fun and creative way of helping to raise money for Barnardo’s, so it can continue its vital services supporting some of the most vulnerable children throughout the UK. Every photo and video clip you upload is worth £25 and will make a difference to the hundreds of thousands of children, young people, parents and carers we support every year.”

Also linked to the film’s release, people can currently buy and bid on eBay for special commemorative notes with all funds raised going to Together for Short Lives on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change.

