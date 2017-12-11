CASE Europe seeks graduates for trainee scheme

CASE Europe is looking for aspiring fundraisers to join its graduate trainee scheme, with a deadline for applications of 8 January.

The scheme offers graduates the opportunity to develop a range of skills and experience through interactive workshops alongside year-long placements at schools, universities and not-for-profit organisations. They work within each area of a development office of an educational institution, gaining experience and developing skills in alumni relations, prospect management, annual and regular giving, stewardship, fundraising campaigns, major gifts, events and partnerships.

Do you know any brilliant, aspiring fundraisers? Our Graduate Trainee Scheme helps train the next generation of educational fundraisers. Please pass this on to any students or recent graduates who would be interested! Applications close – 8 January: https://t.co/xkIfqiwHGU pic.twitter.com/kXni5bXAyD — CASE Europe (@CASE_Europe) December 6, 2017

Graduate trainees also receive access to professional development training and mentoring, and are employed by a host university on a 50‐week contract, receiving a minimum salary of £18,000 (£20,000 with London weighting).

Successful applicants begin the 12-month programme at the CASE Europe Annual Conference in Edinburgh, August 2018, and will then begin their placement at a host institution, which include University of Bristol, Imperial College London, and Cancer Research UK.

More information and how to apply is available on the CASE Europe site.

