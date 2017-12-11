Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

CASE Europe seeks graduates for trainee scheme

Posted by on 11 December 2017
CASE Europe is looking for aspiring fundraisers to join its graduate trainee scheme, with a deadline for applications of 8 January.

The scheme offers graduates the opportunity to develop a range of skills and experience through interactive workshops alongside year-long placements at schools, universities and not-for-profit organisations. They work within each area of a development office of an educational institution, gaining experience and developing skills in alumni relations, prospect management, annual and regular giving, stewardship, fundraising campaigns, major gifts, events and partnerships.

Graduate trainees also receive access to professional development and mentoring, and are employed by a host university on a 50‐week contract, receiving a minimum salary of £18,000 (£20,000 with London weighting).

Successful applicants begin the 12-month programme at the CASE Europe Annual Conference in Edinburgh, August 2018, and will then begin their placement at a host institution, which include University of Bristol, Imperial College London, and Cancer Research UK.

More information and how to apply is available on the CASE Europe site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

