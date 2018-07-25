BTA Chief Executive to take fundraising training to North of Scotland by bike

Bruce Tait, Chief Executive of BTA, will be riding around the North of Scotland on his motorbike this summer, to deliver fundraising training to charities based in rural areas and on islands.

The BTA Fundraising Essentials tour will see Tait deliver eight sessions of a full day’s training in fundraising aimed specifically at charities north of Scotland’s central belt that would normally have to travel to places like Edinburgh or Glasgow. He will ride on to the next venue each evening by motorbike, travelling for 10 days, biking over 800 miles, and visiting four islands.

The training is aimed at people who have responsibility for fundraising at their organisations, including volunteers and trustees as well as staff who fundraise. Tait will present three sessions each day covering fundraising planning, making the ask and applying to grantmakers. Starting off in Dundee on 3 September, he will then go on to Aberdeen, Inverness, Kirkwall, Ullapool, Stornoway, Portree and Fort William.

The full list of dates for the tour is:

3 September – Dundee

4 September – Aberdeen

5 September – Inverness

7 September – Kirkwall

10 September – Ullapool

11 September – Stornoway

13 September – Portree

14 September – Fort William

Information and ticket booking is via Eventbrite and by contacting info@brucetaitassociates.com.

Tait said: