BTA Chief Executive to take fundraising training to North of Scotland by bike

Bruce Tait, Chief Executive of BTA, will be riding around the North of Scotland on his motorbike this summer, to deliver fundraising training to charities based in rural areas and on islands.
The BTA Fundraising Essentials tour will see Tait deliver eight sessions of a full day’s training in fundraising aimed specifically at charities north of Scotland’s central belt that would normally have to travel to places like Edinburgh or Glasgow. He will ride on to the next venue each evening by motorbike, travelling for 10 days, biking over 800 miles, and visiting four islands.
The training is aimed at people who have responsibility for fundraising at their organisations, including volunteers and trustees as well as staff who fundraise. Tait will present three sessions each day covering fundraising planning, making the ask and applying to grantmakers. Starting off in Dundee on 3 September, he will then go on to Aberdeen, Inverness, Kirkwall, Ullapool, Stornoway, Portree and Fort William.
The full list of dates for the tour is:
- 3 September – Dundee
- 4 September – Aberdeen
- 5 September – Inverness
- 7 September – Kirkwall
- 10 September – Ullapool
- 11 September – Stornoway
- 13 September – Portree
- 14 September – Fort William
Information and ticket booking is via Eventbrite and by contacting info@brucetaitassociates.com.
Tait said:
“BTA have been working with many charities throughout Scotland this year and we often hear their frustration that the fundraising training offered is always in the central belt. By travelling by motorbike (and by ferry to the islands) I can cover a lot of ground quickly, making the course very inexpensive for the charities that come along.
“BTA are committed to supporting charities in all parts of Scotland and there are some marvellous charities in Scotland’s rural areas and islands. I’m really looking forward to helping them raise more money at a time when fundraising is becoming increasingly competitive and you need to be at the top of your game.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]