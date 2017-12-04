Stroke Association overhauls its online donation experience

The Stroke Association has redeveloped the online experience it presents to its supporters in time for its Christmas fundraising campaign.

Working with Addition, the digital studio from WPN Chameleon, the charity has produced a more accessible and user-friendly donation journey.

The partnership with Addition included a review of the site’s donation experience, together with examining feedback from users and from stakeholders.

Addition’s donation platform

The new donation experience takes place on Addition’s donation platform. It offers different, appropriate options for different types of donation, such as in-memory gifts, and paying in sponsorship and collections.

The Stroke Association can now use the back-end functionality to create campaign-specific donation journeys and fully track and attribute the source of the donations. It works and integrates with Stroke’s existing thankQ CRM and dotmailer email platform.

ApplePay option

The donation platform also enables the charity to give their supporters more choice in how they make their donation. Options including Apple Pay. This technology makes donations easier and more convenient for supporters. The donation platform is also PCI compliant.

Nina Walker, Deputy Director of Fundraising at the Stroke Association, said: “Generating income is crucial to helping people overcome the devastating impact a stroke can have. That’s why our new donation experience will be a real boost to our organisation.”

439 total views, 439 views today