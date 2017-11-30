AirBnB Social Impact Experiences available to non-profits in the UK

AirBnB is offering its Social Impact Experiences in the UK, which give local non-profits the opportunity to reach new audiences and raise money by offering activities to AirBnB guests.

AirBnB Social Impact Experiences are currently available in London in the UK, and in more than 30 cities globally. Experiences have to be approved by AirBnB but non-profits can offer experiences as often as they like, and can also choose the location, host, and price. Hosts can be anyone from volunteers, employees, or board members of a registered non-profit. Once approved, experiences appears on Airbnb’s website and in its mobile apps, searchable under the Social Impact category with each one also displaying a Social Impact ribbon.

AirBnB has also waived booking fees on Social Impact Experiences so all proceeds go directly to the non-profit, and proposals for new experiences are welcomed. Non-profits that wish to offer an experience must be registered organisations and must meet AirBnB’s specific criteria. AirBnB is working with the Tech Trust in the UK to manage the process.

On the AirBnB site, guests are invited to: ‘Go on experiences with knowledgeable hosts from local nonprofits and get to know their causes, like sustainable living and local artisan movements. 100% of what you pay goes directly to the organisations.’

Social impact experiences available in London so far include the Guided Bird Walk at Woodberry Wetlands: a 1.5 hour guided walk with continental breakfast for £25, which goes to the London Wildlife Trust:

Community Cooking: Tooting is another opportunity on offer: a five-hour experience involving cooking a meal for a group of locals for £45, with money going to Be Enriched:

391 total views, 391 views today